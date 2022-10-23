Hawks and NPA to hold a formal inquest into TRC-related matters

Citizen Reporter

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to hold a formal inquest in a case relating to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Senior State Advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority’s TRC Unit will be handling the inquest proceedings set down for 07 – 11 November 2022 at Pongola Magistrates’ Court.

Matters emanating from the TRC proceedings involve four ANC activists allegedly from the KwaMashu branch in charge of providing food and shelter to members of the now governing party’s military wing: Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK).

It’s understood that the Port Natal Security Branch in 1986 received intelligence information about the ANC KwaMashu operations involving:

• Ntombikayise “Ntombi” Kubheka

• Musawenkosi “Sbo” Phewa

• Zamukwenzani Bright Mlobeli/Sokhulu, and

• Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu

“Consequently, the Security Branch planned infiltration of this ANC Cell and to achieve their objectives, solicited assistance from Vlakplaas for the services of askaris,” said the KZN NPA in a statement.

The askaris from Vlakplaas having been deployed, successfully infiltrated the KwaMashu ANC Cell.

This infiltration led to the disappearance of several ANC activists including Phewa and the kidnapping of Mlobeli/Sokhulu and Khubeka.

During the TRC proceedings, several Port Natal Security Branch members applied for amnesty relating to the kidnapping and death of Ntombikayise “Ntombi” Khubeka.

Some of the applicants were granted amnesty whilst others were not.

“The National Prosecuting Authority was subsequently mandated to look at matters where amnesty was not granted by the TRC and decide whether there is a prosecutable case or not.”

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was mandated to conduct investigations in order to assist the NPA.

Parliament, in a bid to speed up investigations, approved the establishment of units by both NPA and DPCI to focus on these matters.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, after reading the dockets that were submitted by DPCI: KZN TRC UNIT has since decided that formal inquests should be held.

Senior State Advocates from the NPA’s TRC Unit will be handling the inquest proceedings which are set down for 24 – 28 October 2022 at Mlazi Magistrates’ Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN also considered the matter of the death of Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu, who is alleged to have been an ANC activist who was abducted in 1985 from Swaziland by members of the Jozini Security Branch, assisted by askaris from Vlakplaas.

“He was taken to Jozini where he was subjected to assault, torture and other serious forms of physical and mental ill-treatment.

He died in their hand. His lifeless body was then taken to Sodwana Bay where it was blown up by the use of explosives,” said the NPA.

Only certain members of the security branch applied for and were granted amnesty in respect of his murder whilst others were refused amnesty.

Those implicated will soon be subject to the upcoming inquest.

