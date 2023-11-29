NCOP postpones NHI Bill decision to next week

The bill seeks to provide universal health care through a single fund, managed by government.

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 on 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has delayed passing the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The bill, which will pave the way for universal healthcare in South Africa, was recently adopted by the NCOP’s Select Committee on Health and Social Services without any amendments.

While the NCOP was scheduled to vote on the draft legislation this week, the matter has since been deferred to 6 December.

This was confirmed in a hybrid plenary session on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the plenary below:

What is the NHI bill?

The NHI Bill has drawn criticism from Business Unity South Africa (Busa), Business for South Africa (B4SA) and South Africa Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC).

The legislation proposes for comprehensive medical schemes to fall away despite nearly nine million South Africans being a member of a medical aid.

It also proposes that most healthcare, including doctors’ visits and medicines, would be free for everyone and medical schemes would not be able to provide cover for services that were paid for by the NHI.

The bill further states that government would levy an extra tax on citizens’ personal income tax and use the money it will save by not giving tax credits for being a member of a medical scheme.

