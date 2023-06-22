No security vetting of De Ruyter and other top execs at Eskom

By Brian Sokutu

Despite it being a Cabinet requirement, former Eskom group chief executive André de Ruyter and other executives did not undergo security vetting at the power utility, according to group executive for human resources Elsie Pule.

Addressing MPs serving on the standing committee for public accounts (Scopa), Pule said vetting the top brass was a responsibility of security high echelons, the board and organs of state.

“Over the years, our security function facilitated the process, but we also depended on external structures of government to support us.

“I am aware that some of our colleagues have been queueing to be vetted but, for me personally, I have not had issues with vetting.

“I am not aware of any vetting delays, except the interdependencies on authorities doing the vetting,” said Pule.

Asked by Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa who should have been responsible for De Ruyter’s vetting, Pule said it was the responsibility of the former Eskom board.

