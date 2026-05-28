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MK Party Chief Whip arrested over extortion claims

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

1 minute read

28 May 2026

09:54 am

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The chief whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Mmabatho Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi, has reportedly been arrested in Cape Town on Thursday.

She is reportedly facing fraud and extortion charges.

It is alleged that Mokoena-Zondi demanded a portion of MPs’ salaries each month for them to remain in their positions.

She is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mokoena-Zondi replaced Colleen Makhubele as MKP’s Chief Whip in February.

This is a developing story

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fraud Parliament uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

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