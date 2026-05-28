MK Party Chief Whip arrested over extortion claims

Mokoena-Zondi is accused of demanding money from party members.

The chief whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Mmabatho Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi, has reportedly been arrested in Cape Town on Thursday.

She is reportedly facing fraud and extortion charges.

It is alleged that Mokoena-Zondi demanded a portion of MPs’ salaries each month for them to remain in their positions.

She is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mokoena-Zondi replaced Colleen Makhubele as MKP’s Chief Whip in February.

This is a developing story