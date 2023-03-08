Parliament passes resolution to downgrade embassy in Israel

Faizel Patel

Parliament has voted in favour of downgrading South Africa’s embassy in Israel.

The draft resolution was passed in Parliament on Tuesday, and brought by the National Freedom Party (NFP).

Leader of the NFP in Parliament Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said their party is ecstatic that the draft resolution to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Israel has been passed by Parliament.

“This is a historic moment for our country and a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to justice, human rights, and freedom.”

“This is a moment Madiba would be proud of. He always said our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestinians. Today, we took a step closer to the attainment of that freedom for Palestinians,” Shaik Emam, who introduced the resolution said.

Draft resolution

Parties that voted for the resolution included the African National Congress (ANC), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Independent Congress (AIC), Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), and Al Jama-ah.

Shaik Emam said the NFP is “grateful to the other parties for their commitment and willingness to stand up for human rights and justice”.

“As the NFP – a political party with only two seats in parliament – we had to make sure that this resolution becomes government policy. We can no longer stand by while Palestinian human rights are being trampled on.

“By passing this resolution, we are sending a powerful message to the world that South Africa remains a beacon of hope and a shining example of what is possible when we come together in pursuit of a more just and equitable world,” he said.

ALSO READ: Israeli team pulled from competition after SA Rugby received death threats, SAJBD claims

South Africa’s interests will be harmed

Reacting to the passing of the draft resolution, chair of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) Professor Karen Milner said the passing of the NFP’s resolution to downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel will harm the country’s interests.

“While framed as a human-rights motivated gesture, is in reality, driven by an obsessive enmity towards the world’s sole Jewish nation state and a desire to undermine and harm South Africa’s own best interests.”

“For Israel’s many committed supporters in South Africa, whether Jewish, Christian or from other backgrounds, today’s discussion and vote was a gratuitous slap in the face. For the Jewish community in particular, it was deeply disquieting to witness the overtly hostile, undiplomatic and above all blatantly discriminatory treatment to which Israel was subjected in this country’s foremost law-making chamber,” she said.

Attacks

Milner said the South African Jewry has been confronted by many attacks on its beliefs and threats to its well-being.

“Through all of them the community remained resilient and unbowed. The SAJBD has no doubt that notwithstanding the shameful farce that played out in Parliament, our community will not be swayed from their deep-rooted connections and will continue to stand up for their deeply-held heritage with resilience and with pride,” Milner said.

ALSO READ: ‘SA’s feckless Israel stance’