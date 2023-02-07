Israeli team pulled from competition after SA Rugby received death threats, SAJBD claims

Faizel Patel

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) claims SA Rugby board members allegedly received death threats if they failed to withdraw their invitation to the Israeli rugby team, Tel Aviv Heat, to play in the recently announced 2023 Mzansi Challenge.

SA Rugby confirmed late on Friday afternoon that the team would not travel to South Africa to take part in the competition. It said it did not want the competition becoming a “source of division”.

ANC welcomes decision

It said it made the decision after receiving input from various stakeholders.

The African National Congress (ANC) has also welcomed the decision by SA Rugby.

The governing party said the decision will serve as a reminder to Israel that its illegal occupation of the Palestinian land is an injustice that should not be tolerated.

“The ANC continues to call on all progressive forces of the world to continue putting pressure on Israel to go back to a peaceful dialogue around the two states’ solution and ultimately end one of the most protracted conflicts in the Middle East,” the party said.

ALSO READ: SA Rugby axe Tel Aviv Heat from Mzansi Challenge

Death threats

Speaking to The Citizen, the SAJBD’s vice-president Zev Krengel said the Jewish community is disappointed they will not get to see Tel Aviv Heat in action in the Mzansi Challenge.

“I have spoken to Mark Alexander (SA Rugby president) about originally inviting the Tel Aviv Heat and then they pulled their invitation when BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions: The Global Struggle for Palestinian Rights) and other anti-Semitic groups put pressure on them and death threats on board members due to Jewish players being allowed to play a South African rugby tournament.”

“The irony, this is the same Saru (South African Rugby Union) that wouldn’t allow black players and coloured players to play for the Springboks 35 years ago. So we are very sad at an organisation that literally epitomised the apartheid regime behaving in the exact same way, 25 years in a free country and a free democracy,” Krengel said.

Mzansi Challenge

The Mzansi Challenge is scheduled to start in March, with an invitation having been extended to the Mexican Rhinos who are earmarked to replace Tel Aviv Heat.

SA Rugby response

SA Rugby did not confirm nor deny the allegations of death threats against board members, saying it will not be commenting further on the matter.

The rugby union told The Citizen to refer back to its initial statement which was issued on Friday.

“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union in the statement.

Racism in rugby

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has also weighed in on the decision to boot out Tel Aviv Heat, to play in the 2023 Mzansi Challenge.

“The South African Rugby Union’s (SARU) snub of an Israeli team is nothing but political subservience and borders on anti-Semitism, which is just as deplorable as racism.”

“Mr Alexander’s excuse is unacceptable. In the FF Plus’s view, it is clear that the ANC government, with its anti-Israeli sentiments, cracked the whip and SARU simply acted out of subservience,” the party said.

The FF Plus said it will formally request SARU to disclose who the so-called “stakeholders” are that were dissatisfied with the Israeli team’s participation in the tournament.

ALSO READ: SA Rugby confirms Jurie Roux has quit as CEO