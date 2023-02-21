R2 billion and two years to rebuild Parliament

Thapelo Lekabe

It will cost approximately R2 billion and take two years to rebuild some sections of Parliament that were damaged by fire last year.

That’s according to the secretary to Parliament Xolile George, who briefed the media on Tuesday, in Cape Town, on the reconstruction of the national legislature since the fire that gutted the National Assembly building and some parts of the Old Assembly building on 2 January 2022.

Picture File: A fire at the National Assembly Parliament on 2 January 2022, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Parliament reconstruction

George said the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), through its Infrastructure Delivery Division, was appointed as the project lead to oversee the reconstruction of Parliament.

He said it would take 24 months, plus an extra six months retention period, to rebuild in Plein Street.

The DBSA was expected to collaborate with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and Treasury on the implementation of the project.

“The DBSA is the most suitable entity to play this role given its expertise and experience in providing infrastructure management services, which include design, construction, upgrades, refurbishment and total facilities management to several other organs of state. Its regulatory regime is mainly compatible with that of Parliament.

“Further, as an organ of state, it is accountable to Parliament, which enables Parliament to oversee and hold it accountable for the project on an ongoing basis,” said George.

R2 billion

While Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2 billion for the rebuilding of Parliament during the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in October last year, George said the figure could increase depending on the unforeseen costs of the project.

“What we are confirming is the allocated budget to be able to undertake this project. It is our task to make sure that everything is done within that budget,” he said.

George said the restoration project was also an opportunity to increase the institution’s capacity to accommodate members of the public into the public gallery and improve parliament’s digital infrastructure.

“It is, therefore, envisaged that, through this project, South Africa will have a new chamber that fully serves the imperatives of our constitutional democracy, which includes sufficient capacity for joint sittings of the two Houses, a larger public gallery to accommodate members of the public in line with Parliament’s constitutional obligations of public involvement, more office spaces for MPs and committee rooms.”

George also confirmed that Parliament’s internal investigation into the fire, especially related to security measures, was ongoing.

“That is part of the internal work of Parliament to look into breaches, if any, what are the vulnerabilities and where we can improve on our current state of security management so that we are in position to put preventative measures.”

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe was arrested on 2 January 2022, for allegedly starting the fire.

Mafe has been in custody since his arrest and faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit arson, arson, terrorism and theft.

