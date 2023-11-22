SA-Israel relations breaking point: Parliament votes for closure of Israeli embassy

SA-Israeli relations are “at their lowest point” with a recall of diplomats from both countries and a vote for the closure of the Israeli embassy, leaving local politics more polarised. Parliament yesterday overwhelmingly voted for the closure of the Israeli embassy in SA and an end to SA relations with Israel – a motion presented by EFF leader Julius Malema. A lot of wariness University of South Africa professor for international Ahmed Jazbhay said: “South Africa has recalled all its diplomats from Tel Aviv ahead of today’s parliamentary resolution to expel the ambassador." “The ANC call for the expulsion of…

SA-Israeli relations are “at their lowest point” with a recall of diplomats from both countries and a vote for the closure of the Israeli embassy, leaving local politics more polarised.

Parliament yesterday overwhelmingly voted for the closure of the Israeli embassy in SA and an end to SA relations with Israel – a motion presented by EFF leader Julius Malema.

A lot of wariness

University of South Africa professor for international Ahmed Jazbhay said: “South Africa has recalled all its diplomats from Tel Aviv ahead of today’s parliamentary resolution to expel the ambassador.”

“The ANC call for the expulsion of the ambassador is not binding upon the state, but it is symbolic, because Cabinet is not expected to expel the Israeli ambassador, according to the minister in the Presidency.”

“Even if passed by the majority, there is still a lot of wariness, because South Africa will be looking for support from the SADC (Southern African Development Community) to expel the ambassador,” Jazbhay said.

“This will also have an impact on economic relations – a compromise since 2018.”

“At its conference, the ANC resolved to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. Recalling an ambassador for consultation in terms of crisis, is standard.”

“As seen in countries such as Turkey, when it comes to dissatisfaction with domestic pressure, an ambassador is recalled…”

“It’s is a sign of displeasure – a serious act. You don’t do that when you are on good terms. The local Zionists proxies are often up in arms on this issue,” said Jazbhay.

Majodina calls for Netanyahu “to accept an arrest warrant”

In supporting the motion, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to accept an arrest warrant”.

“We are talking human beings killed – some trapped in the rubble. The Israeli embassy must remain closed.”

A total of 207 against 91 MPs supported the motion.

‘Debate was a pointless exercise’

Prof Karen Milner, chair of the Jewish board of deputies, said the debate “was a pointless exercise because parliament does not determine the international relations of South Africa”.

“It is especially pointless, given Israel’s decision to withdraw its ambassador for consultation.”

“The jeers of EFF and ANC singing, ‘from the river to the sea’, a chant which calls for the destruction of the only Jewish state, makes a mockery of the ANC’s stated position of supporting a two-state solution.”

“Minister of International Relation Naledi Pandor herself recognises how counterproductive such a resolution is. In her words, ‘breaking of diplomatic relations with Israel will be counterproductive as it will also affect our representative office in Ramallah’,” Milner said.

SAZF condemned ‘discriminatory position’ against the world’s only Jewish state

The South African Zionist Federation said: “The federation notes that, because of the ANC government’s ongoing and hostile obsessive actions against Israel, the ambassador of Israel to South Africa has been recalled to Jerusalem for consultations.”

“The SAZF condemned South tic and discriminatory position against the world’s only Jewish state,” it said.

“The ANC’s prejudicial posturing on this conflict will have profound implications for our country, as well as Jewish and Christian South Africans and others with religious and spiritual ties to Israel.”

“The government’s refusal to even engage in dialogue with Israel has had absolutely no impact on establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

“In fact, South Africa’s act is one of self-sabotage that has removed our country from having any meaningful role to play contributing to an end to the current war started by Hamas, or any peace efforts into the future.”

“All it has achieved is deepen the divisions in our country,” SAZF said.