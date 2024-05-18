Sundowns set new PSL record with win over Stellies

Lesiba Nku scored the only goal of the match in the narrow win, as the Brazilians moved to 72 points to set a new benchmark.

Mamelodi Sundowns have set a new record of points accumulated in a 16-team DStv Premiership following a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lesiba Nku scored the only goal of the match in the narrow win as the Brazilians moved to 72 points to set a new benchmark.

The previous mark of 71 points was achieved by the Tshwane giants under previous coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015-2016 season. Sundowns are still unbeaten in this campaign after 28 games and remain on course to end the season without a defeat.

Sundowns have Ronwen Williams to thank for keeping them in the game after he produced yet another penalty save in the first half. The goalkeeper dived to his left to deny Iqraam Rayners what would have been his 15th league goal of the campaign, after Bathusi Aubaas gave away the spot kick.

Stellies were always going to play on the counter to try and use their pace to trouble Sundowns. The champions did well to deploy a highline to nullify the threat and the offside trap worked to perfection with Iqraam Rayners flagged on three occasions inside the opening half.

Rayners wasted another great opportunity to give his side the lead from a turnover ball a minute into the second half. He found himself unmarked inside the box but missed the target as he tried to beat Williams on his near post.

Nku strikes

Masandawana regained control of the game and started threatening a lot more with Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch getting on the ball more. It was not surprising when they took the lead via the boot of Nku. He broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when he side-footed the ball home from a cross by Lorch from the left wing.

It was the former Marumo Gallants winger’s second goal in as many matches having netted in the 2-0 win against Royal AM on Tuesday. Stellenbosch remain in second position on the Premiership standings after Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy.