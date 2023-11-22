Pro-Palestine ex-mayor denies allegations of inciting violence

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has denied allegations of inciting violence after he posted a photo of himself on X carrying what looks like an assault rifle and a flag showing support for Islamic militant group Hamas. In a tweet that has since been removed, Amad can be seen carrying what looks like an AK-47 with a caption which reads: “We stand with Hamas, Hamas stands with us, together we are Palestine and Palestine will be free. With our souls, with our blood, we will conquer Al AQSA.” https://twitter.com/ThapeloAmad/status/1721200154508669384 CEO of Flackpartners PR Tim Flack has submitted a complaint against…

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has denied allegations of inciting violence after he posted a photo of himself on X carrying what looks like an assault rifle and a flag showing support for Islamic militant group Hamas.

In a tweet that has since been removed, Amad can be seen carrying what looks like an AK-47 with a caption which reads: “We stand with Hamas, Hamas stands with us, together we are Palestine and Palestine will be free. With our souls, with our blood, we will conquer Al AQSA.”

Death to the Zionist Israeli and its supporters for killing innocent civilians ie. Women and children. pic.twitter.com/tiLtSRVzcn — Thapelo Amad (@ThapeloAmad) November 5, 2023

CEO of Flackpartners PR Tim Flack has submitted a complaint against Amad to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). Flack said Amad’s message went against the foundational values of the SA constitution.

“South Africa, as a diverse and democratic nation, has a responsibility to safeguard the rights and safety of all its citizens, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background. The incendiary nature of Mr Amad’s tweet, especially his alignment with an organisation associated with violence and extremism, is deeply concerning.

“It poses a potential threat to social harmony and could incite acts of violence, particularly against the Jewish community.”

Exceeding freedom of expression

He said Amad’s actions exceeded the legal limits on freedom of expression in the constitution. “This states that freedom of expression does not extend to propaganda for war, incitement of imminent violence, or advocacy of hatred.”

Amad said: “What is it that makes them say it was a real AK47? They must come and prove that it was it an AK-47.”

He added: “The message of the picture was solidarity with Palestine. It had nothing to do with inciting violence. It is an international call to pledge solidarity on behalf of Palestine. In hindsight, they are forcing too much on the negative side of it.”

Amad said he would cooperate with an SAHRC investigation if need be. “The SAHRC has to know that the people killed in Palestine are also human and the pain felt in SA during apartheid is the same pain that is felt in Palestine,” he said.

SA Jewish Board of Deputies chair Prof Karen Milner said: “This kind of incitement is unacceptable for any South African, but it is all the more deplorable from a political leader. We call on the president to address this very serious issue and for Amad to be strongly censured.”

Amad’s posts come less than 24 hours after Ramaphosa declared that there “is no place in South Africa for violence or threats of violence against those who hold contrary views”.

Flack said what the Palestinians were going through “must be hell and shouldn’t be happening at all. I do, however, have a problem with people supporting organisations that call for the annihilation of a certain group. We cannot put up with extremism of any kind.”