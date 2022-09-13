DA reiterates call for ad hoc committee as Zizi Kodwa cleared in Phala Phala ‘cover-up’

Citizen Reporter

Parliament has cleared State Security (SSA) Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa of any involvement in the cover-up of the Phala Phala farm robbery.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) had been tasked with investigating specific allegations arising out the February 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

It was directed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to look into whether Kodwa was involved in the alleged cover-up of the theft and whether a secret crime intelligence fund was used in the undercover operations.

JSCI’s findings

On Tuesday, the committee told MPs that there was not enough evidence to investigate whether Kodwa – who allegedly accompanied Presidential Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode, to Namibia in pursuit of suspects – had abused state resources.

“Whilst this matter was considered in line with the relevant legal framework, it however, does not have any bearing on any other organ of state currently engaged with the same matter.

“The JSCI’s findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the Phala Phala game farm theft,” the committee’s report stated.

Reacting to the findings, Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube placed emphasised on the need for an ad hoc committee, saying it would investigate the Phala Phala matter properly.

Gwarube previously argued that the JSCI was “bound by secrecy“.

“An ad hoc committee in Parliament will be able to do its work in an open and transparent manner. It will be able to investigate all state institutions that are implicated in this alleged cover-up that happened on the president’s farm in Phala Phala.

“What this will be able to do is give Parliament the evidence that it needs to act on any members of Parliament, on any institutions that are found to be guilty,” she said on Tuesday.

Kodwa denied any involvement in the burglary while taking oral questions from MPs last month.

Investigations

The Phala Phala matter is also being investigated by the Public Protector, Hawks, and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank gave Ramaphosa another extension to answer questions about the robbery.

Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago – in a letter to Parliament last month – said the institution had written to Ramaphosa’s legal advisers on 20 June, to request “information and details regarding the origin of the foreign currency and any underlying transaction that may pertain to it”.

The Reserve Bank had initially given Ramaphosa 21 days to respond to its questions, but granted him another 15 working days.

According to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Ramaphosa failed to respond despite the 15-day extension, and proceeded to provide an inadequate response to the Reserve Bank.

At the same time, a parliamentary panel will be set up to investigate Phala Phala farm and has to complete its work with 30 days.

The independent panel will decide whether the president will be subject to a process that may lead to his removal from office in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution and Rule 129A-Q of the National Assembly Rules.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Parliament are also expected to bring a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, according to EFF leader Julius Malema.