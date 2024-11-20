‘The numbers are there’: MK party wants to take over KZN with help from ANC and NFP

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party says it plans to oust the coalition government currently leading KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) – and claims it has the ANC’s backing.

KZN is governed by a government of provincial unity (GPU), which includes the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and National Freedom Party (NFP).

Despite the MK party being the largest political force in the province, it remains in opposition.

The party secured 1.5 million votes in this year’s national and provincial elections, earning 37 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature.

However, the GPU’s combined 41 seats have allowed the coalition to maintain power.

The MK party initially sought to form an alliance with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which holds two seats, but the plan fell short as it also required support from the NFP, which controls a crucial single seat.

MK party to work with ANC in KZN?

With the MK party set to hold its one-year anniversary rally next month, the party’s head of presidency, Magasela Mzobe, stated that the event will aim to mobilise “progressive forces” to unite and challenge the “illegitimate government” in KZN.

“So, it’s not just a celebration, it’s a call to action to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to stand up and defend their votes,” he said.

Mzobe emphasised that the residents of KZN have clearly expressed their preference for the party that should govern the province, noting that the MK party received 45% of the electoral vote.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal made their choice and their choice is MK party.

“It’s overwhelmingly clear and it would be irresponsible of the MK party leadership not to fight to defend the votes and the democratic decision and choice made by the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” the MK party official continued.

He suggested the party would engage with the ANC and NFP to leave the GPU.

“The numbers are there, it’s 45% and we will use that 45% to remove the IFP-DA government with the help of the ANC and the National Freedom Party. As to who is going to vote with the MK party, you will see that.”

Meanwhile, MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu reiterated that the party’s current focus was on expanding its presence across provinces and municipalities throughout the country.

“We are saying that KwaZulu-Natal is liberated and now we are going to liberate all parts of South Africa. We are going to have formidable presence in all the municipalities and regions,” Shivambu said.

MK party rally in KZN

Earlier, Shivambu announced that the MK party will host a public rally on 15 December at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“uMKhonto weSizwe enjoys the majority support in eThekwini region and in the 2024 general elections, more than 80 wards of the contested 111 wards here in the region were won by the MKP.

“More than 600 000 voters in this region voted for the MKP and the second most supported political party received less than 200 000 votes.

“eThekwini is the home of uMkhonto weSizwe and deserves to host this all-important first anniversary of the MKP,” the party’s secretary-general said.

He added that the rally will be addressed by former president and MK party leader, Jacob Zuma.

