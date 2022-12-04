Petitioners’ impassioned pleas for Ramaphosa to stay

Sipho Mabena

A public petition for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign over the Phala Phala Farm burglary alleged cover-up saga has garnered more than 11 000 signatures, aiming for 15 000.

Bram Hanekom’s handiwork?

The online petition, ‘President Ramaphosa don’t resign we still need you’, was started by one Bram H two days ago in the wake of the independent parliamentary panel finding the president may have violated the Constitution.

It appears to be the work of ANC member Bram Hanekom, whose Twitter footprint indicates that he is an animated supporter and defender of Ramaphosa.

Please sign the Petition, over 8000 people have in 1 day let’s keep spreading it. https://t.co/4sSwfDupl8 pic.twitter.com/6LPAnGPDa4 — Bram Hanekom (@bram_hanekom) December 3, 2022

Whilst there have been calls for Ramaphosa to do the honourable thing and step down, equally there have been pleas for him to stay on and fight.

‘Please stay‘

Reasons for some of the signatories to sign the petition include one from Patricia Armstrong that reads “change for the better is happening slowly, but at least its happening. You are the best ANC president we have had, please don’t resign”

Tubane Mokoena’s reason for signing the petition was because of what he said Ramaphosa set in motion, maintainig that his interventions were yielding positive results.

“State looters, the corrupt and thieves are afraid. Please Mr President Ramaphosa, this country needs you,” he pleaded.

Roland Naidoo believes Ramaphosa still has a lot to offer in rooting out corruption and looting, whilst Bob Baigrie reasoned “despite this terrible misjudgement, he remains our best chance of cleaning up the mess. We have no other international states(wo)man presenting themselves. The RET [Radical Economic Transformation] forces will destroy this country”

Fighting it out

Developments in the past few heavy days indicate that Ramaphosa has certainly decided not to pack and go, but instead vowed to stay on and fight it out.

The Citizen has reported that Ramaphosa was taking the panel report on review, with his spokesperson telling Sunday Times he had no intention to resign.

According to the findings of the Section 89 panel, the president has a case to answer about the stash of foreign currency stolen from his Limpopo farm in February 2020 and subsequent alleged cover-up.

It also found that the fact that no docket was opened into the burglary pointed to prima facie evidence of failing to report a theft of more than R100 000, in violation of section 34(1) read with section 34(2) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Ramaphosa is expected to face-off with the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Sunday afternoon, which adjourned its all-important meeting to discuss the Phala Phala saga on Friday after Ramaphosa pulled a no-show.

