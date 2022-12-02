Sipho Mabena
2 Dec 2022
Ramaphosa’s demise likely to scupper state capture crackdown

Sipho Mabena

The Phala Phala scandal is the smallanyana skeleton in President Ramaphosa's closet, but where does his potential demise leave SA?

Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
President Cyril Ramaphosa has modelled himself as a man of high moral standards, and if he hopes to maintain this image, he must fall on his sword for the Phala Phala scandal. Experts have, however, also noted with concern the glaring celebration by those implicated in state capture ahead of his possible demise. There are also fears that the downfall of Ramaphosa, seen as driving the reclaiming of government from crooks, could scupper the implementation of the State Capture Inquiry recommendations. Last laugh for RET forces? According to independent political analyst Solly Masilela, the Radical Economic Transformation [RET] forces had...

