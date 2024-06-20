South Africa

Avatar photo Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu and Nigel Sibanda

20 Jun 2024

05:10 am

PICS: A spectacle of music and gun salutes at Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Ramaphosa's inauguration featured traditional music, an orchestra, prayers, a 21-gun salute, and a fly-past spectacle.

Inauguration

South Africans gather in numbers on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings before President Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Traditional music, an orchestra, prayers, a 21-gun salute and poetry by a praise singer marked the swearing in of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings yesterday.

Inauguration
Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre where dignitaries sat resembled a black sea, with most guests holding black umbrellas against a wintry Pretoria sun.

Inauguration
Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Besides Ramaphosa’s inauguration speech, delivered after a swearing in ceremony conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, one of the most spectacular displays was the fly-past by the country’s fighter jets, helicopters and Boeings.

Inauguration
Photo: Nigel Sibanda

After all the dignitaries had arrived, Ramaphosa’s arrival was led by a convoy of police on motorbikes, others on horseback and the ceremonial guard.

ALSO READ: Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga ‘grateful and honoured’ to praise Ramaphosa

Inauguration
Photo: Nigel Sibanda

An SA National Defence Force brass band belted out the national anthem.

Inauguration
Photo: Nigel Sibanda

ALSO READ: SA’s First Lady: Five things to know about Dr Tshepo Motsepe (and THAT kiss)

