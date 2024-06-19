Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga ‘grateful and honoured’ to praise Ramaphosa

Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga performing at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

In 2020 Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga became the first Xitsonga praise poet to usher the President at the State of the Nation Address.

The poet was left honoured after being invited to recite a poem at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

“I am beyond grateful and honoured to have been selected as the official Praise Poet for the Presidential Inauguration 2024. No one and nothing can convince me otherwise, God lives,” wrote Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga on social media.

In 1994 it was Abdullah Ibrahim, composer Ustadravi Isseri and rap collective Prophets of Prophets of Da City among those who performed at the Presidential Inauguration of Nelson Mandela.

Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga is one of the artists who performed at the inauguration of Ramaphosa’s second term as the country’s president.

As recently as two months ago, the poet whose real name is Masingita Shibambu recited a poem in front of Ramaphosa at the 30 Years of Democracy Review. She also performed at the 2023 BRICS summit.

Presidential inauguration line-up

Other artists on the line-up included Sjava, Vicky Sampson, traditional singer Nothembi Mkhwebane and gospel vocalist Lebo Sekgobela.

Performing with the Mzansi National Orchestra, Zoë Modiga sang Margaret Singana’s We Are Growing-the ditty is the theme song for the first Shaka Zulu TV series.

That's Zoe Modiga and Mzansi Philharmonic covering Margaret Mcingana's classic.

The performance was under the baton of Chad Hendricks and featuring saxophonist Karendra Devroop.

“Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is honoured to be part of this significant event in the nation’s history,” enthused the orchestra’s chief executive and artistic director, Bongani Tembe said ahead of the performance.

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra was officially launched on 14 July 2022 as an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The orchestra receives an annual grant of about R20 million from government and comprises up to 110 non-permanent musicians drawn from regional orchestras, universities and freelance musicians.

Njalo, Uzongibona njalo! Phela owakwami uphethe ingadlangadla #PresidentialInauguration2024

Since its inception, Mzansi NPO has embarked on two short national concert tours that included performances in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha.

Singer Makhadzi was also present at the inauguration looking stunning in her suit.

