Daily news update: Robbers criticise Kwankwa’s balance | Joburg’s 5-week water shutdown | Gift of the Givers slams GNU

In today’s news, robbers allegedly criticised UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa’s meager R9 000 balance, Johannesburg residents have been warned to store water ahead of a long shutdown, and Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman believes the ANC has made mistakes with its government of national unity.

Also, the DA’s Hellen Zille corrected the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula in an interview about the GNU, and president Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe’s special moment during his inauguration.

News today: 20 June 2024

Robbers criticised UDM deputy president for having R9 000 in his account

Robbers criticised United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa for having R9 000 in his bank account.

The UDM said it would increase security around UDM president Bantu Holomisa and its deputy president.

Long water shutdown looms over Joburg: Here are the affected areas

Johannesburg residents have been warned to store water due to an upcoming “extensive maintenance”.

Rand Water recently announced a month and week-long maintenance process which will begin on Saturday.

WATCH: ‘There is no GNU, it’s a government of selective unity’ − Sooliman

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman believes the incoming new government of national unity (GNU) has “made a mistake”, saying it’s a “government of selective unity”.

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Sooliman was speaking to Newzroom Afrika ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

Did the DA pull a fast one on the ANC? Leaders labelled ‘intellectually deficient’

The African National Congress (ANC) has been accused of allegedly failing to correctly interpret the statement of intent signed by parties that are part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

General views of the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega

On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was corrected by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille on several clauses of the agreement during an interview on the SABC’s Face The Nation.

Woman posing as doctor at Tembisa Hospital arrested

A woman pretending to be a doctor at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital will be appearing in court soon after she was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) announced that the fake doctor was handed over to the police and spent the night in custody while hospital management opened a case at Rabosotho Police Station.

SA’s First Lady: Five things to know about Dr Tshepo Motsepe (and THAT kiss)

South Africa’s accomplished First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, was at the side of her husband Cyril Ramaphosa as he was sworn in as president of the 7th administration on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe share a kiss at the inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, 18 June. Pictures: X/ @Ndi_Muvenda_ and @GovernmentZA

Dressed in a silvery rose-patterned ensemble, Motsepe cut a stylish figure next to her “Buffalo” as proceedings got underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga ‘grateful and honoured’ to praise Ramaphosa

In 2020 Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga became the first Xitsonga praise poet to usher the President at the State of the Nation Address.

Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga performing at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

The poet was left honoured after being invited to recite a poem at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

Proteas hold off USA to win again at T20 World Cup

South Africa remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup, holding off a gutsy United States team to secure an 18-run victory in their first match of the Super 8 stage in Antigua on Wednesday night.

Quinton de Kock laid the foundation for the SA team’s victory over the United States. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The US side, who are 12 places below the Proteas in the T20 world rankings, put up another fight after springing a surprise by progressing beyond the group stages.

Nabi appointment is an admission of a year wasted at Kaizer Chiefs

While Kaizer Chiefs have yet, at the time of writing, to come out officially to say Nasreddine Nabi is their new head coach, it is as safe a bet as any right now that the 58 year-old Tunisian will be in charge at Naturena next season.

It looks like Nasreddine Nabi is finally coming to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: BackpagePix

Chiefs flirted with Nabi last season, without sealing the deal, and their decision to return to him for the new campaign is, frankly, an admission of a wasted year.

