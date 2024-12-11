Pikitup fleet woes cause waste collection delays in Johannesburg

Waste collection delays hit Johannesburg during the festive season due to Pikitup's fleet challenges. Here’s what residents need to know.

Johannesburg residents have been advised to brace for delays in waste collection services as Pikitup, Johannesburg’s waste management entity, battles significant challenges with its fleet.

According to Ward 83 Councillor Florence Roberts, numerous front-loader trucks essential for refuse collection are currently out of service and undergoing repairs.

This setback has led to disruptions in waste collection across several areas.

Impact on waste collection

The delays have primarily affected the usual collection timelines, with Pikitup confirming that teams are behind schedule.

Roberts stated, “They will start in our ward later and finish the backlog on Thursday. Please make the necessary arrangements with your bin.”

Residents are urged to remain patient and keep their bins ready for collection as Pikitup works to resolve the issue.

These are the areas affected:

Midrand

Marlboro

Norwood

Selby

Southdale

Randburg

Roodepoort

Orange farm

Waterval

Landfill sites

Festive Season Waste Collection Schedule

The timing of the fleet challenges coincides with Pikitup’s festive season waste collection schedule, which was recently outlined in a public notice.

While the entity has committed to maintaining waste collection services on public holidays — except for Christmas Day, 25 December — the current fleet issues may strain its ability to keep to these plans.

Efforts to address the issue

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi assured residents that the entity is working diligently to repair the broken-down vehicles and minimise the disruption to services.

“We are aware of the inconvenience caused to residents and are prioritising the repairs to ensure collections are back on track as soon as possible,” Mkhwanazi said.

As Pikitup navigates these operational hurdles, residents are encouraged to explore temporary waste management solutions, such as recycling or properly securing their refuse to prevent littering in their neighbourhoods.

For updates on waste collection schedules and service recovery plans, visit Pikitup’s official website or the local councillor’s updates.

Tips for managing waste during delays

Separate recyclables: Reduce the load on Pikitup by separating recyclable materials and dropping them off at designated recycling centres.

Secure refuse bags: Use durable refuse bags and secure them to prevent littering caused by wind or scavengers.

Compost organic waste: Turn kitchen and garden waste into compost to minimise the amount of refuse requiring collection.

