Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
22 Jul 2021
4:32 am
Politics
Ramaphosa on course to fully control ANC – analyst

Indications are that in both Free State and North West ANC, the monopolistic power of the Zuma faction has been broken.

(From Left) Ace Magashule, Former ANC President Jacob Zuma, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile toast in celebration following the delivery of the party's Election Manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 12 January 2019. Cosatu, expects the events to unite the movement and erase factions and divisions that have rocked the province. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)
Far from toppling President Cyril Ramaphosa, the recent unsuccessful insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng may have strengthened his hand within the ANC as his battle-scarred loyalists closed ranks around him. Unlike their vocal opponents in the ANC faction loyal to Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule, the Ramaphosa coterie has spoken little and avoided public displays, but has been fighting a determined, clean, fight silently behind the scenes to defend their man. Political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana said Ramaphosa was on course to fully control the party. Ndletyana said since the Nasrec elective conference of 2017, Ramaphosa has been...

