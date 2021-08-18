Mokgoro not out of premier job yet, as ANC waits for resignation letter

Thapelo Lekabe

Following the announcement of ANC veteran Bushy Maape as the new premier-elect of the North West province, the party in the province is still waiting on the incumbent, Job Mokgoro, to formally resign.

The ANC’s interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator, Hlomane Chauke, on Wednesday confirmed that Mokgoro was yet to tender in his resignation in the provincial legislature.

ALSO READ: Mokgoro removed as North West premier, ANC’s Bushy Maape set to take over

Despite this, Chauke said he did not believe they jumped the gun in announcing Maape as the premier-elect on Tuesday.

“We have done what we were expected to do at the level of having to communicate a decision coming from the national structure and we have spoken to comrade Job.

“There are processes that are currently underway in which we are now preparing for his exit and the implementation of making sure that comrade Bushy becomes a member of the provincial legislature,” Chauke said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Announcement ‘premature’

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday told the news channel the IPC announced Maape’s appointment by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) prematurely.

“The truth of the matter is, if I may say so very bluntly, the announcement today was somewhat premature. So, we are hoping that within this week Job Mokgoro will resign and the legislature will be able to sit and get the nomination going,” Duarte said.

Chauke said he did not believe the announcement was hasty, saying the IPC was working closely with Luthuli House on the matter.

“I think where we are, all the steps that had to be followed, we are following them, including the fact of having made sure the decision is communicated long before we went to a press conference,” he said.

Mokgoro has been at loggerheads with the interim structure for some time and has been accused of undermining its renewal agenda and efforts to restore stability in the province.

He was appointed the premier of the North West in 2018 to replace former ANC provincial chair, Supra Mahumapelo.

Chauke said the decision to remove Mokgoro was not factional but meant to foster unity and improve service delivery in the province.

“This has got nothing to do with factionalism. It’s got to do with making sure that we provide services to our people and implement the manifesto of the ANC in the North West.”