Citizen reporter
1 Oct 2021
There are no internal processes against Sibongile Besani, says Mabe

Citizen reporter

'We will also be investigating proper actions permitted by law on those who use our organisational property for nefarious ends,' said Mabe.

Sibongile Besani, ANC. Picture: Jaco Marais

The African National Congress has dismissed a statement purporting to be from the party saying its head of Presidency Sibongile Besani is facing a possible suspension.

In a statement on Friday, party spokesperson Pule Mabe slammed the statement which he described as “malicious fake news littered with inaccuracies” being spread by “desperate information peddlers”.

“As the African National Congress we would like to categorically state that there are no internal processes against Comrade Besani and that he remains in his position as the Head of the Presidency and like all other members of the National Executive Committee including the rest of our structures firmly focused on our ongoing 2021 Local Government Elections Campaign,” said Mabe.

‘It means absolutely nothing’ – ANCYL task team on Besani quitting

“We are fully aware that these baseless and unfounded rumours are nothing but a decoy to defocus us from our ongoing local government electioneering campaign. Our campaign is gaining momentum by day and won’t be deterred by information peddlers.”

The party further advised the media to make use of its official media platforms as the primary source of official dissemination of ANC media releases and information to the public.

“We will also be investigating proper actions permitted by law on those who use our organisational property for nefarious ends,” said Mabe.

