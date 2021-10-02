Rorisang Kgosana
Rorisang Kgosana
Politics

Relaxed restrictions on gatherings ‘a political move before polls’

Current lockdown level 1 regulations for gatherings far exceed the restrictions of the previous same level.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa during election campaigning in Tembisa on Sunday, 26 September 2021.. Picture: Neil McCartney
The adjusted lockdown level 1 regulations for gatherings far exceed the restrictions of the previous same level, an indication that this may have been a political move due to upcoming elections, say experts. But this could leave the country in a tough situation. In his latest family meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown level 1 from Friday, meaning bottle stores may trade at normal hours and more people can attend funerals. It also means a dramatic increase – from 500 to 2,000 –in the permitted total for outdoor gatherings. Despite the country coming out of what Ramaphosa...

