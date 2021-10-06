Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
6 Oct 2021
5:45 am
Politics

Group calling for Ramaphosa to be sanctioned ‘should not be taken lightly’

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze described the faction as being on the fringes of the party.

ANC flag - Picture: Michel Bega
Two political analysts were yesterday divided on their perception of a grouping within the ANC, which this week called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be sanctioned for allegedly accepting money from private funders for his 2017 ANC presidential election campaign (CR17). University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze described the faction as being on the fringes of the party. The Citizen has established the grouping, believed to be close to sidelined radical economic transformation espousing ANC leaders – suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, former president Jacob Zuma and former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus –...

