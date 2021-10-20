ANC set to screen mayoral hopefuls

The ANC is taking the appointment of mayoral candidates seriously and will dispatch teams of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members to serve as interview panels to appoint candidate for metros, local and district municipalities throughout the country. While the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA and a few smaller parties have named their mayoral candidates for the metros, the ANC is yet to pronounce on its preferred candidates, while the EFF said it would only name them after the election. The ANC extended the process of interviews beyond the metros to cover all municipalities, while others confined themselves to the metros....

The ANC is taking the appointment of mayoral candidates seriously and will dispatch teams of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members to serve as interview panels to appoint candidate for metros, local and district municipalities throughout the country.

While the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA and a few smaller parties have named their mayoral candidates for the metros, the ANC is yet to pronounce on its preferred candidates, while the EFF said it would only name them after the election.

The ANC extended the process of interviews beyond the metros to cover all municipalities, while others confined themselves to the metros.

The unprecedented move is the party’s plan to ensure high-quality mayors are appointed to municipalities, with approval from the top and to avoid infighting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised voters during his recent campaigns that the ANC would ensure properly qualified, skilled and corruption-free individuals would be appointed to mayoral positions this time around.

He asked the voters to give the party a second chance.

It’s set to be a tough moment for those vying to be metro mayors because the top six, along with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and ANC NEC member Phumulo Masualle will oversee this category.

ANC sources said besides the top six, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Masualle, the party selected 23 panels with convenors to visit each province to do the interviews. Information obtained by The Citizen from within the party showed each of the nine provinces panels comprise at least four NEC members and two provincial executive committee members.

In the Eastern Cape, panel convenors would be Aaron Motsoaledi, Obed Bapela, Bheki Cele and Thoko Didiza. In the Free State it would be Pemmy Majodina and Ruth Bhengu.

Gauteng has a single panel led by Dr Joe Maswanganyi. KwaZulu-Natal would have five panels with Nocawe Mafu, Noxolo Kiviet, Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Tandi Mahambehlala as convenors. The three Limpopo panels would be convened by Ayanda Dlodlo, Bathabile Dlamini and Joel Netshitenzhe. Mpumalanga’s two panels would be led by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa and Pam Tshwete.

The North West’s two convenors were Pinkie Kekana and Lindiwe Sisulu while the Northern Cape would have Collen Maine, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Regina Mhaule. Alvin Botes and Nomvula Mokonyane would go to the Western Cape.