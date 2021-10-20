Eric Naki
20 Oct 2021
Politics

ANC set to screen mayoral hopefuls

Eric Naki

The ANC extended the process of interviews beyond the metros to cover all municipalities, while others confined themselves to the metros.

ANC flag - Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC is taking the appointment of mayoral candidates seriously and will dispatch teams of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members to serve as interview panels to appoint candidate for metros, local and district municipalities throughout the country. While the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA and a few smaller parties have named their mayoral candidates for the metros, the ANC is yet to pronounce on its preferred candidates, while the EFF said it would only name them after the election. The ANC extended the process of interviews beyond the metros to cover all municipalities, while others confined themselves to the metros....

