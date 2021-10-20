Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
20 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Politics

Fury over ‘expensive’ council meeting in Limpopo

Alex Japho Matlala

A fortune is being spent on mouth-watering meals and expensive accommodation at a five-star hotel for a strategic planning meeting.

Picture: Michel Bega
While many municipalities are struggling amid the advent of the Covid pandemic, a rural municipality in Limpopo is allegedly spending a fortune on mouth-watering meals and expensive accommodation at a five-star hotel for a strategic planning meeting. The two-day meeting – held from Tuesday to Wednesday at a resort outside Polokwane – is attended by 32 councillors from Molemole local municipality, its directors and ANC officials, including the speaker, chief whip and mayor. This is despite the fact that the municipality is allegedly faced with financial constraints that often hinder its obligation to deliver basic services. Some of the council’s...

