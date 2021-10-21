Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
21 Oct 2021
6:45 am
Politics

Election gimmick: ANC ‘cutting ribbons for votes’

Critics say the move is an ANC election gimmick aimed at wooing maximum support from eligible voters in favour of the ruling party at voting stations next month.

RDP houses. File image for illustrative purposes.
Limpopo is fast becoming a ribbon-cutting province wherein government officials are in a marathon to officially hand over government-funded infrastructure projects to communities ahead of the 1 November municipal elections. ANC's hand over projects Some of the projects handed over to communities in recent months include RDP houses, bus and taxi ranks, bulk water projects, road infrastructure projects and sometimes multipurpose centres, sports complexes and shopping malls. Although this has been praised and welcomed by residents, critics say the move is an ANC election gimmick aimed at wooing maximum support from eligible voters in favour of the ruling party at...

