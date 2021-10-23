Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
2 minute read
23 Oct 2021
6:45 am
Politics

ANC municipality sets Grade 11 standard for its managers

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The ANC in Johannesburg says it has high standards, but deployees have the final say when hiring administrative personnel.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
Opposition parties say cadre deployment has significantly lowered the bar for hiring local government employees. A complaint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reveals several managers employed at Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West were employed despite their highest qualification being Grade 11. The phrase Grade 11 trended for two days on Twitter this week, following the complaint. The ANC in Johannesburg says it has high standards, but deployees have the final say when hiring administrative personnel. According to ANC greater Joburg region spokesperson Sasabona Manganye, local government cannot afford to employ unqualified people. The ANC is aware that failure...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Meshoe's ACPD wants to close the tap of fraud and corruption after elections
12 mins ago
12 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

'Vote for small party if you want Change'
25 mins ago
25 mins ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Ramaphosa missing in action as SA heads for collision
42 mins ago
42 mins ago

CRIME

Former ANC KZN deputy chair killed in a hail of bullets
18 hours ago
18 hours ago