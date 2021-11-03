Asanda Matlhare
3 Nov 2021
Politics

ANC slowly digging its own grave through load shedding

Asanda Matlhare

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the load shedding situation before the elections had contributed substantially to the poor results of the ANC.

Eskom said the power system is under severe pressure due to generating unit breakdowns. Picture: iStock
Like clockwork on Tuesday – a day after the municipal elections – Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding would be implemented overnight, from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday, as power constraints persisted. Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the load shedding situation before the elections had contributed substantially to the poor results of the ANC. “If the electricity grid continues to degrade, as it seems to be without any relief, the issue is going to become a further drain on ANC support moving to 2024, since we have all been warned that we will have load shedding for some time...

