ANC NEC rejects EFF proposal to split control of Gauteng’s three major metros – report

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has reportedly shot down the EFF’s coalition proposal of dividing control of Gauteng’s three major metros between the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

The City Press reported on Sunday that the EFF’s proposal of a power-sharing deal that would see the ANC retain Ekurhuleni, while ActionSA takes over the City of Johannesburg and the EFF governing Tshwane – was rejected by the NEC during its special meeting held last weekend at Saint George’s Hotel in Irene, Centurion.

The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences.

The City Press cited sources who said the ANC’s Gauteng bloc was against the EFF’s coalition proposal, which was presented by the governing party’s national negotiation team.

“The negotiations were done by the national office and when they presented the EFF’s proposal, the NEC rejected it,” an ANC NEC member was quoted as saying.

Another source claimed that the ANC would have no choice but to agree to the EFF’s demands because, as things stood, the party needed the EFF to retain control of Ekurhuleni.

Following last week’s local government elections, the ANC’s national support dipped low 50% for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

The party failed to win an outright majority in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni – as well as in 66 other hung councils – following the trend that emerged from the 2016 municipal elections.

The EFF and newcomer ActionSA are the kingmakers in Gauteng’s metros and the ANC will need their support if they want to govern the municipalities. But ActionSA has stood firm that it would not work with the ANC.

EFF-ActionSA coalition talks collapse

On Saturday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party’s senate – ActionSA’s highest decision-making body – met on Friday evening and rejected the EFF’s power-sharing deal, due to the ANC’s involvement.

Mashaba said the EFF wanted to bring the ANC back in power through the backdoor, and they would not stand for it.

“The proposal was given to us by the EFF, when we looked at it, unfortunately, it brings the ANC through the backdoor and we felt really uncomfortable.

“We had to put it to the senate last night and the senate unanimously said no deal because we don’t want to be associated with the ANC,” Mashaba said.

Speaking on Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed that his party’s coalition talks with other parties were at an advanced stage.

Malema said the Red Berets were expecting to conclude their negotiations at least by Monday.

“Our people can’t hang around for a long time. Either we’re in or we’re not,” he said.

Malema was speaking at a welcoming celebration in the Eastern Cape for AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, after his party handed over a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, worth more than R1.8 million, to the king.

