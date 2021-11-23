DA’s Rachel Mathebe elected Speaker of Council in Tshwane

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has claimed yet another victory after its candidate Rachel Mathebe was elected Speaker of Council in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Mathebe ran unopposed as the African National congress (ANC) chose not to vote.

The DA has completed a historic hat trick against the ANC in the province after taking over Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg on Monday.

The DA took the mayor, speaker and chief whip positions in both Joburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday, with the ANC being pushed to the opposition benches.

JUST IN: The DA's Randall Williams nominated and elected mayor of #Tshwane unopposed. Maluleke again rises to "register a dissenting vote." pic.twitter.com/qGjdRfo5t7— Govan Whittles (@van1go) November 23, 2021

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Randall Williams also retained his mayoral position in Tshwane on Tuesday.

No other nominations were submitted by any other party in the city.

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni to the DA, with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA.

DA’s Mpho Phalatse was on Monday elected mayor of Johannesburg, with 144 votes, beating the African National Congress’ Mpho Moerane, who received 121 votes.

This after its councillor Vasco Da Gama was, earlier in the day, elected speaker with 147 votes.