Will the SABC hit back at the ANC after Mbalula’s ramblings?

Since Fikile Mbalula's comments were made as the head of elections for the ANC, the entire party is at risk.

The ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula at the IEC ROC in Tshwane on 2 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Watching Fikile Mbalula deliver his post mortem of the ANC's election performance last week, I was shocked by the abrasively egotistical ramblings. The last time I saw somebody this brazenly going balls to the wall, I was watching clips of people on that flakka drug, trying to kick-stop moving cars.  Claiming that the election wasn’t lost, but the loss is due to coalitions being formed by smaller parties… I got news for comrade Mr Fix. That’s still a loss.  How do we know this? Well, because they were in government in several metros and municipalities and now, after the election, they govern in...

