1 Dec 2021
‘Little progress’ made in talks between DA and ActionSA

It remains to be seen if the EFF will be accommodated in the executive structures as the DA rejected any coalition with the red berets.

Very little progress has been made in talks between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the ActionSA as their bilateral discussions stalled on the appointment of mayoral executive committees in the DA-run metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The appointments topped the agenda at the parties’ talks this week but they could not agree on modalities of the process. It’s understood there was no movement on the formation of coalition administrations and how service delivery should be done. The DA grabbed the City of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in close contests with the now-opposition ANC, after it received voluntary support from...

