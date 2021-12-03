Big promises from new Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

Eric Naki

Newly elected City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has promised “non-negotiable” quality service to all residents, with “no excuses”.

In her inaugural speech yesterday, Phalatse said, of the priorities she intended to pursue, quality service would be No 1.

“This is non-negotiable: all residents deserve quality services and must get them – there are no excuses for not keeping the lights on and the taps running.

“There can be no economic growth without getting the basics right,” she said.

Phalatse offered to govern inclusively, in a manner that bridged and connected, rather than divided. There would be

fairness for all, regardless of residents’ communities, current circumstances or the ability to pay.

The council would govern with integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability and ensure citizens could exercise the right to know how and where their money was spent.

“The delivery of services must be easily accessible. This will require us to reduce waiting times and extend public services into parts of the city that are poorly served,” Phalatse said.

Opposition parties warned the Democratic Alliance had not got an outright majority and she must not ignore those which voted her in, otherwise she would find herself out in the cold. Phalatse agreed to work with all parties.

Her other priorities included safety, another non-negotiable which was important to a quality life and strong economic growth.

They would achieve this through dedicated partnerships, technology and investment in safety and emergency services.

Under her administration, Johannesburg would be an innovative, smart city that maximised the use of technology to empower residents and find solutions to its most pressing challenges.

The council was forced to postpone the establishment of Section 79 oversight of the mayoral executive committee.

