DA’s Randall Williams announces multi-party Tshwane mayoral committee

City of Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams has announced the list of members who will serve as the city’s members of the mayoral committee (MMCs), after the Democratic Alliance (DA) reached a multi-party agreement with its coalition partners in the metro.

The list of MMCs included a mixed bag of councillors from the DA, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), similar to the approach taken on Monday by the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Following tough negotiations, the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Congress of the People (Cope) concluded a coalition agreement for Gauteng’s three metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday to announce the multi-party agreement, Williams said the team would focus on delivering quality service delivery to Tshwane residents, with a special focus on maintaining and refurbishing critical infrastructure.

“Having already had one year in office as the executive mayor, the path ahead for me is clear for me in terms of what is expected to take our city forward and to ensure quality service delivery,” Williams said.

“My focus on core basic service delivery remains as the day-to-day operations of the city must be enhanced and improved upon.

“This includes improving our response times and our ability to manage the electricity outages and water leaks, ensuring that potholes are repaired, maintaining our open public spaces, and repairing sewerage plants.”

Williams called on parties represented in the council to put their political differences aside, saying the election results from the 1 November local government elections had reinforced the need for stable coalitions to drive quality service delivery to residents.

He said the position for MMC of environment and agriculture would be finalised in due course. In the meantime, DA councillor Dikeledi Selowa would act over the portfolio.

Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams on Tuesday announced his mayoral committee after the DA reached a multi-party agreement with its coalition partners. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

Here is the new Tshwane mayoral committee:

Finance – Peter Sutton (DA)

Human settlements – Abel Tau (ActionSA)

Community safety – Grandi Theunissen (FF Plus)

Roads and transport – Dikeledi Selowa (DA)

Economic development and spatial planning – Andre le Roux (ActionSA)

Health – Rina Marx (FF Plus)

Social development and community services – Peggy de Bruin (ActionSA)

Corporate and shared services – Kingsley Wakelin (DA)

Utility services – Phillip Nel (DA)

Acting environment and agriculture management – Dikeledi Selowa

