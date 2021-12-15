Eric Naki
Political Editor
15 Dec 2021
4:30 am
Politics

Plenty of reasons why Mabuza isn’t the right man to replace Cyril, say experts

Political analyst Prof Barry Hanyane believed there were gaps in Mabuza’s legacy and his survivalist leadership portrayed him as untrustworthy.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
Deputy David Mabuza automatically takes over in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s absence, but he is not best choice as the next head of state because he “lacks statesmanship” and is a “rough and tumble” streetwise politician, an expert says. Another said Mabuza was not suitable for the position and his visits to Russia on the basis of illhealth were suspicious. But nobody would miss Ramaphosa during his sick leave absence because he was not prominent in public. Political analyst Prof Barry Hanyane believed there were gaps in Mabuza’s legacy and his survivalist leadership portrayed him as untrustworthy. “He appears to be...

