Recovery on two fronts priority for ANC ahead of ‘marching orders’

Eric Naki

As the ANC prepares for its annual January 8th Statement, when members are expected to receive “marching orders” from party President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of the nation’s executive, the renewal of the party and the country’s economic recovery will top the agenda in the new year.

The more optimistic in the party are looking forward to it reflecting on its terrible recent past and focusing on what should be done to turn the tide of its poor electoral performance, which reached a new low in the 3 November local government elections.

Opposition parties and smaller emergent organisations have taken centre stage, overshadowing the ANC in the political stakes resulting from the need to establish coalition governments at a local level.

But the more pessimistic observers do not see the party staying in power beyond 2024. Others believe it will still govern but with a reduced majority that would require a national coalition government.

The governing party has reached the stage of ‘adopt or die’ with no choice but to adopt a vigorous programme of action to renew itself if it is to survive the 2024 election.

The signs are there that it could still dip further unless it adopts a strategy to arrest the downward spiral.

“We are hopeful that we will restore the plight of our people, as envisaged in the national democratic revolution and encapsulated in our strategy and tactics,” said party national executive committee member Dakota Legoete.

But the governing party conceded to having the worst year since its unbanning, when it lost all the three crucial Gauteng metros to minority coalitions led by the Democratic Alliance.

However, Legoete said there were many positives that the party would build on towards 2024.

“A positive for us as the ANC is that we have put together an economic recovery growth strategy for our government to implement in our attempt to resuscitate the economic recovery,” he said.

The ANC NEC, through its January 8th statement, will outline the programme of action for next year.

