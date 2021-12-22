ANC Youth League calls for resignations of two Limpopo mayors

Alex Japho Matlala

The political future of two Limpopo mayors looks bleak after the provincial ANC Youth League (ANCYL) called for their heads.



Yesterday, the league in the Vhembe region called for the resignations of Vhembe mayor Dowelani Nenguda and Makhado mayor Simon Munyai. The two were reappointed after the recent local government elections.



Their appointments were, however, met with criticism after it was found that the two were appointed despite being not on the ANC’s list of candidates.



The Citizen understands their appointment was supported by the national leadership of the ANC after the national executive committee received several complains about the candidates’ list. These included allegations of factionalism in the selection of mayors and nepotism.



It is understood the two mayors were appointed only for 30 days while investigations into the candidates’ list are being investigated.



Yesterday, ANCYL coordinator in the Vhembe region, Ngalava Mabaso, said the clock was ticking for Munyai and Nenguda to stay on as mayors. Mabaso alleged Nenguda and Munyai were not the rightful mayors for their respective municipalities. He claimed Muhloti Muhlope and Gumani Mukwevho are the rightful replacement for Nenguda and Munyai.



“As the ANCYL, we have trust in the ANC and in these two candidates and we believe that the organisation will start recognising women in leadership,” said Mabaso.



During a recent interview, Nenguda thanked councillors for his appointment as mayor and said he was a servant of the party and that he would be advised by the ANC for future deployments.



Munyai could not be reached for comment, but the ANC in Limpopo said the league was jumping the gun.



Limpopo provincial executive committee spokesperson Donald Selamolela said yesterday the deployment of mayors was a matter run by the provincial structures and the ANC.



“I can confirm that this matter is receiving the attention it deserves,” he said.