Bonginkosi Madikizela unfazed by criticism of new job, ‘serial liar’ accusations

Getrude Makhafola

Former Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who had previously resigned after he lied about his qualifications, said he is unfazed by criticism ahead of his new appointment as advisor to Premier Allan Winde.

Madikizela said he was not bothered by GOOD party’s criticism of him and Winde ahead of his new role as political advisor.

Also Read: Bonginkosi Madikizela pulls out of DA leadership race

“I do not expect much from GOOD, let them talk, they are an opposition party after all,” he said.

GOOD secretary Brett Herron on Wednesday lambasted Winde for appointing his “serial liar pal” Madikizela as his new advisor. Madikizela replaces Donald Grant, who served as Winde’s special advisor and retired in November last year.

ALSO READ: Bonginkosi Madikizela’s ‘cadre’ appointment ‘disgraceful’, says GOOD

Winde’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said Madikizela’s new role doesn’t require academic qualifications.

“The appointment has not yet been finalised, as the National Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) must first vet the application, in line with associated regulations. The Western Cape Government is currently undertaking a strategic review, to improve its service delivery to communities,” she said in a response.

“The Premier is also looking to get advice on important priorities he has set out, including on improving public transport in the Western Cape, which is in a state of disarray. This is critical if we are to ensure a recovery that creates the jobs needed in the years ahead. As a former MEC of Human Settlements and Transport and Public Works, Mr. Madikizela has the experience and expertise that is required to provide this advisory capacity to the Premier.”

A boastful Madikizela said he has an “impeccable” career spanning many years.

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years, and I was elected twice as a leader. That is enough experience… to be a political advisor with such a history and an impeccable career says a lot.”

Winde suspended Madikizela as MEC in April last year over the qualifications furore.

At the time, Madikizela was also provincial leader of the DA. A Daily Maverick report at the time revealed that Madikizela did not hold a BCom degree in human resource management from Unisa, despite claiming so in his official biography on the Western Cape government.

Madikizela told the publication he obtained his BCom degree in 1999 and later an IT diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology. However, he later made an about-turn and told Daily Maverick he did not complete his BCom qualification.

He then handed in his resignation from both positions.