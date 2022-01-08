Cele endorses Ramaphosa for second term as ANC president

Karabo Mashaba

Police minister Bheki Cele has endorsed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the party’s leader.

He is not the first nor the only one to rally behind the ruling president.

At an ANC conference held on Tuesday in Ga-Nkoana, Sekhukhune, members of the party from the region called for him to reign for a second term.

Led by Sekhukhune party regional secretary Mathope Tala, the ANC members and supporters were heard repeatedly chanting “Ramaphosa for a second term” during the assembly.

The event was part of a series of build-up activities leading up to the party’s 110th birthday celebration, which is happening today in Polokwane.

In an interview with EWN on Saturday, Cele was asked whether he had any alternative president he supported to lead the ANC

His response was: “I have nothing that can tell me or that I can even think of changing.

“If you come to me yesterday, come to me today, come to me tomorrow and ask me who’d be president, that would be Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.”