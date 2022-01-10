Here’s how the ANC could redeem itself, but it is running out of time…

The African National Congress (ANC) is in a race against time as the cost of tolerating the baggage of corrupt members is set to further ruin its chances of redeeming itself in the 2024 national polls. To independent political analyst Bronwyn Nortje, the ANC’s renewal programme was “running far too late”. Can the ANC redeem itself? Buying the time it needs “Fixing the many things that are broken […] will take a long time – time that they don’t have in the eyes of the electorate", Nortje said. “The only way the ANC can improve is to enforce strict discipline...

The African National Congress (ANC) is in a race against time as the cost of tolerating the baggage of corrupt members is set to further ruin its chances of redeeming itself in the 2024 national polls.

To independent political analyst Bronwyn Nortje, the ANC’s renewal programme was “running far too late”.

Can the ANC redeem itself?

Buying the time it needs

“Fixing the many things that are broken […] will take a long time – time that they don’t have in the eyes of the electorate”, Nortje said.

“The only way the ANC can improve is to enforce strict discipline in its communication”.

“As long as there are mixed messages coming out of the ANC – from the president to the branches and councillors – the party won’t be able to buy the time it needs to fix the internal problems,” warned Nortje.

Time to tackle priorities

“Their priorities [in 2022] must be simple: ensure Eskom and transport infrastructure is reliable; providing adequate policing”, Nortje said.

He said if the suggested priorities are improved, “the ANC will be able to buy time to address more complex issues”.

In its January 8th statement 2022, however, the ANC pledged to:

Build a social compact to decisively address unemployment and poverty.

Defend democratic gains against attempts to undermine the constitutional order.

Accelerate the fundamental renewal and rebuilding of the ANC.

Build a capable developmental state, with an effective and ethical public service.

January 8th statement ‘very challenging’

University of Johannesburg politics professor Siphamandla Zondi said the build-up to the January 8th statement was “very challenging for the ANC”.

“The statement shows the ANC knows what is the problem. It has never been weak in describing the problem. Neither has the ANC been inadequate in pointing out innovative solutions.

“Whether the leadership of the ANC and the whole of its state machinery understand the task, is a subject for debate. Indications are that talk is good, but the walk is not.”

To make an impact in 2024, Zondi said the ANC should “show an ability to change lives concretely and observably, including drastically improving on playing the opposition role”.

Corruption has to go

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the January 8th statement of the ANC national executive committee in Limpopo, made a departure from his usual “diplomatic speak”.

Ramaphosa stressed there was “no place for corrupt members in the ANC”.

“As part of the renewal process, our movement will intensify efforts to eradicate corruption from society and our organisation,” he pledged.

He welcomed the release by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of the first tranche of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, saying he was looking forward to its completion by the end of next month.

Vision 2032 a ‘renewal commission’

Acknowledging weaknesses within the ANC, Ramaphosa said the party would soon launch a “renewal commission” to work with the Tripartite Alliance in developing a Vision 2032.

“We must be forthright in recognising, and deal decisively with, the reality that ANC structures are in a poor state.

“Many of them are focused on internal organisational conflicts, factionalism and furthering the self-interest of individuals, rather than the aspirations of communities they are meant to serve.

“While the ANC received a clear mandate to govern in the overwhelming majority of municipalities, our overall share of the national vote fell below 50% for the first time, characterised by very low voter turnout.”