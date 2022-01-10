Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
10 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Here’s how the ANC could redeem itself, but it is running out of time…

Brian Sokutu

‘The talk is good, but the walk is not,’ says independent political analyst Bronwyn Nortje after January 8th statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts the birthday cake during the ANC's 110th anniversary celebrations on 8 January 2022. Photo: AFP/Phill Magakoe
The African National Congress (ANC) is in a race against time as the cost of tolerating the baggage of corrupt members is set to further ruin its chances of redeeming itself in the 2024 national polls. To independent political analyst Bronwyn Nortje, the ANC’s renewal programme was “running far too late”. Can the ANC redeem itself? Buying the time it needs “Fixing the many things that are broken […] will take a long time – time that they don’t have in the eyes of the electorate", Nortje said. “The only way the ANC can improve is to enforce strict discipline...

Read more on these topics