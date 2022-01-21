Limpopo organisation wants ‘Motsepe for ANC presidency’

Alex Japho Matlala

If plans by a Limpopo branch of the ANC and a community organisation dubbed “Unity 22 Forum” comes to fruition, mining mogul and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe will find himself battling it out for the position of ANC president with his brother-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the party’s 55th elective conference in December.

The forum, which comprises several ANC bigwigs and members of the South African National Civic Organisation,

has, since January 8, crisscrossed the whole province, garnering support from party structures for Motsepe to be come the next ANC president in December.

“We have already held meetings with the ANC youth and women’s leagues, traditional and religious formations, regional leaders of the ANC mother body, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party [SACP], both in the province and outside the province’s borders.

“I can assure you, our call is receiving enough attention,” said Emmanuel Makgoga.

Makgoga, who is also chai for the Moopetsi branch of the ANC in Fetakgomo-Tubatse (ward 12), said the forum was attracted by Motsepe’s name after it allegedly became obvious that the ANC was marred by serious political squabbles, which could acutely cost the party much-needed votes in the 2024 provincial and national government elections.

“The ANC is divided along tribal lines, regionalism, factional battles and protracted political infighting,” said Makgoga.

“People are now not happy about the current leadership. They don’t find joy in President Ramaphosa. It is obvious

they will also not find joy in the tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

“Our people need a neutral person, who is not divisive and who is not factional to lead the party, which is Africa’s oldest political movement. Moreover, Motsepe has his own money, which means he will not steal even a penny from the poor because he has his own billions,” said Makgoga.

Although the ANC has not yet officially opened the nomination process, it seems the fight for the party’s top six positions is on. So far, the minister of correctional services and national executive committee (NEC) member, Ronald Lamola, could become the second party bigwig, after Limpopo ANC provincial chair and premier Stan Mathabatha, to profess his love for Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s lieutenants across the country are said to be working round the clock for him ahead of the crucial December conference. One such is Masilu Maloko, chairperson of the Phusela branch of the ANC in Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Said Maloko of Ramaphosa: “He is a visionary, a saviour and a father of the nation. Apart from Ramaphosa, there is no one worthy of presidential election.”

Maloko is also known as King Solomon in Limpopo politics.

