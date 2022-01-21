‘Stop bribing starving workers’, say ANC staffers

Getrude Makhafola

Representatives of unpaid ANC staffers have accused managers and leaders of the governing party of “handing out cash in brown envelopes” to workers to try get them to report for duty.

The staffers, who were last paid in September last year, accused party managers of being divisive while misleading the public.

“We have been on a stay away, we don’t have money to go to work or discharge responsibilities as employees since we haven’t been paid.

“We saw how last year leadership would request people to go to work, and would give some workers cash in brown envelopes for petrol so they can report for work,” said staff committee chairperson Mvusi Mdala during a briefing on Friday.

He wouldn’t reveal who dished out the cash, saying the culprits would be named soon should they continue doing so.

ANC staffers embarked on pickets for months last year, demanding that the long-standing salary dispute be resolved.

The cash-strapped party is unable to honour its commitment and is millions of rands in debt.

The employees showed up for work in Limpopo for the governing party’s 110th birthday celebrations, despite the salary dispute.

ANC National Executive Committee member Nomvula Mokonyane told reporters on the eve of the event that the costs would be minimal because workers remained unpaid.

When asked at the time why they traveled to Polokwane to work while they still awaited salaries from last year, another staff representative, Mandla Qwane, said they were doing it for the ANC.

“It is important to support our movement. We are not doing this to impress anyone, the last thing we want is a failed January 8,” Qwane said at the time.

Mdala accused ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile of dragging his feet while workers suffer.

“They are hiding and downplaying the severity of the pain faced by workers. It has also become very clear that there is no plan by the Treasurer-General to resolve this issue.

“More often, the party funding legislation is being blamed for our dire financial situation.”

The employees embarked on a stay-away on Monday.

They vowed not to return to work until all disputes were addressed.

