Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
4 minute read
24 Jan 2022
5:25 am
Politics

Ramaphosa not addressing Sisulu issue in lekgotla a tactical move, say analysts

Ramaphosa likely doesn't want to give credit or ammunition to Lindiwe Sisulu by removing her from Cabinet, analysts said.

Cyril Ramaphosa chating to Lindiwe Sisulu on the last day of the ANC National Conference on December 20, 2012 in Mangaung, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday failed to address the festering attack on black judges by Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu in his national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla statement. Making as an oblique reference as possible to Sisulu, Ramaphosa said: “The ANC and the [Tripartite] Alliance reaffirm our support for the constitution, the Bill of Rights and the judiciary and distance ourselves from narratives that seek to negate its transformative intent and gains.” He noted there was “widespread acceptance the ANC as an organisation is beset by severe challenges, such as weak structures, internal conflicts, factionalism and members and leaders acting in...

