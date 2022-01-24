DA Western Cape leader Albert Fritz resigns amid sexual assault allegations

Citizen Reporter

Albert Fritz has agreed to resign as the DA Western Cape leader, amid allegations of sexual assault.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province has confirmed that Fritz, who is at the centre of ‘serious allegations’, has agreed to step down from his position.

While the DA hasn’t divulged what the ‘serious allegations’ are, media reports state that Fritz is being investigated for sexual assault.

Fritz was suspended as MEC for Community Safety by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Sunday.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. [MEC] Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation,” said Winde in a statement.

“The party’s provincial executive committee has actioned this request, and Deputy Leader, Minister Tertuis Simmers, will be acting leader for the time being,” said the DA.

There have been calls for clarity from political parties, including if the statement is fake or not.

“Winde should clarify and explain allegations,” GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron said on Sunday.

Winde had committed to providing an update on Fritz’s suspension “in due course”.

He was serving as Western Cape’s MEC for Community Safety before he was asked to step down.

Fritz was appointed MEC of Community Safety by Premier Alan Winde in 2019. He was re-elected as deputy provincial leader in November 2020, defeating Simmers.

In April last year, Fritz was appointed acting DA leader in the Western Cape after the suspension and resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela had “voluntarily stepped” aside as provincial leader for two weeks amid a qualifications scandal.

Fritz is married with one son.

