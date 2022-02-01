New mayors on board in Limpopo

Alex Japho Matlala

Within 14 days, some local and district municipalities in Limpopo, including the mining-rich Sekhukhune district, will have brand new mayors to run their respective councils for the next four years.

This was revealed by the Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) after a virtual special PEC meeting held on Tuesday.



The party revealed the move was in line with the directive from the national executive committee of the ANC at its headquarters in Luthuli House, to finalise the deployment of mayors to municipalities where disputes arose before the local government elections in November last year.

The move was also made after considering the findings and recommendations of the National Dispute Resolution Committee (NDRC).

The committee recommended that current Sekhukhune ANC regional chair Julia Mathebe be considered for the executive mayoral position in the Greater Sekhukhune district municipality, Given Moimana be nominated as the mayoral candidate for the ANC in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality, Tsheko Musoloa for Maruleng local municipality and Aaron Mokgehle for Lephalale local municipality.



ALSO READ: VBS-accused among ANC bigwigs vying for top 5 posts in Limpopo

The process, according to Soviet Lekganyane, for the selection of the mayoral candidates for the Vhembe district municipality should be rerun, as per the recommendation of the dispute committee. He said it was agreed that the regional executive committee (REC) in that region would submit a list of three candidates to the PEC, to be interviewed, in order to determine the right candidate for the position.



“The same process that will be implemented in the Vhembe district, should also be applicable to the Makhado local municipality, to determine a new ANC candidate for the position of the mayor,” said Lekganyane in a statement.



The PEC meeting was, according to Lekganyane, also convened to discuss and consider the road map to the Limpopo provincial and Waterberg regional elective conferences to be held soon.



“The term of the current PEC comes to an end in June 2022. The PEC accordingly agreed that the 10th Provincial Conference would be held on the 3- 5 June. Regional General Councils (RGC) would be convened to present conference guidelines and thereafter branches will commence with membership verification meetings to attend to any membership queries that may arise. A period of two months has been allocated for nominations of the branch general meetings (BGMs).”



He said with regard to the Waterberg regional elective conference, the PEC considered reports from the region and adopted its road map to the conference. He said the PEC had concluded that the conference would take place between the 5th and the 6th March and that the provincial conference for Limpopo’s South African Local Government Association (Salga) would be held from 3 to 4 February 2022.



“The purpose is to select a new provincial leadership following the recent local government elections and for the nomination of new members for the Salga’s national executive committee (NEC).”

–news@citizen.co.za.