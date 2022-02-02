Fight for control of mining-rich Waterberg gets nasty

Alex Japho Matlala

The fight for the control of the mining-rich Waterburg district in Limpopo is getting uglier after a member of the ANC’s top brass decided to air his dirty laundry in public, weeks before the ANC regional elective conference.

The region will hold its elective conference this month, providing all 80 of the region’s branches reach a threshold of 70%, before the provincial elective conference next month.

But the road to the conference has already been rocky. A case of intimidation was opened at the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court against former mayor Jack Maeko. According to police files, he was accused of disrupting a party caucus at the municipal buildings and hurling insults at chief whip Joseph Machaba.

ALSO READ: Denel Asia’s joint venture with VR Laser did not make commercial sense

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo issued a statement.

“The suspect forced himself into the meeting and allegedly started to insult the complainant,” Mojapelo said.

“It was further reported the suspect also threatened to kill the complainant and make him disappear.”

Maeko refused to comment. ANC spokesperson Matome Taueatswala Moremi said Maeko’s alleged disruption of a caucus meeting could mean expulsion. The case was brought to court on Monday but was not prosecuted.

– news@citizen.co.za