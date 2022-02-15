Nasrec 2: Where is the next ANC’s elective conference going to be held?

Eric Naki

Is the ANC going to have a Nasrec 2, is the question being debated among ANC structures as the governing party prepares to hold its 55th elective national conference at the end of this year.

But political analyst Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State questioned the choice of Gauteng when other provinces had similar facilities to host the all-important party indaba.

He supported the idea that going for Johannesburg might have to do with logistics and the party’s current financial constraints. But, at the same time, the analyst believed it could be due to “possible internal ANC politics”.

ANC national executive member Dakota Legoete said there was a likelihood that the conference would be held either at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, or at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand. Some people were suggesting

Cape Town.

“The national conference is likely to be in Johannesburg, but there is not finality on this,” Legoete said.

Legoete did not be elaborate why Johannesburg was preferred, despite the fact that Gauteng hosted the 2017 Nasrec conference where President Ramaphosa was elected to succeed Jacob Zuma as party president.

But some sources said it had to do with cost saving and logistical reasons. The fact that the party faced financial difficulties after some of its funders withdrew their financial assistance, had contributed.

The party had also been unable to pay its staff since last year with salaries outstanding as far back as August.

The ANC’s financial constraints had affected the holding of its regional and provincial conferences that must precede the national one. It is alleged that striking staff members refused to participate in preparations in the regions.

Ideally, neither Gauteng nor Western Cape should host the national conference before others had their turn because it was supposed to be hosted on a rotational basis.

