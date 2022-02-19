Rorisang Kgosana
19 Feb 2022
4:55 am
Politics

ANC’s irregular cadre deployment costs broke Mangaung Metro millions

Rorisang Kgosana

The ANC in Mangaung has deployed at least 100 cadres to the municipality, costing taxpayers R2.5 million in salaries in January alone.

Newly elected Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana. Picture: Facebook.
More than 100 ANC cadres have been appointed to the political office of the Mangaung Metro Municipality in contravention of the Municipal Systems Act, and despite many of these new staff members not having clocked in for a day of work, they received a total of R2.5 million in salaries last month. According to the Municipal Systems Act, certain political office bearers such as mayors, deputy mayors, chief whips and the speakers of council are entitled to make a certain number of political appointments into their offices. While this amount stands at 50 for Mangaung, documents seen by The Citizen...

