Government accused of condoning, ‘enabling’ Russian actions in Ukraine

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s appalled by the ongoing silence from the ANC government on the raging tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The DA has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine under the guise of keeping peace, security and stability.

This after Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Tuesday gave President Vladimir Putin unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

The DA believes that the South African government should do more to condemn its Brics partner instead of calling for the easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

In a reply to a DA parliamentary question received on Tuesday, regarding the government’s approach to the situation, DA MP and spokesperson on international relations and cooperation, Darren Bergman, said Minister Naledi Pandor chose to “wax poetic on South Africa’s ‘Diplomacy of Ubuntu’ instead of condemning the Russian aggression towards Ukraine”.

Bergman said the continued silence by the government on this matter could only be viewed as the ANC condoning and enabling the Russian aggression in the East of Ukraine.

“A price of a full-scale war in Ukraine would be too high a price to pay – not only for Europe but for the rest of the world. The ANC government, therefore, cannot continue to hide behind past loyalties, it must use its place at the table to enter diplomatic waters deliberately and decisively,” Bergman said in a statement.

Sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced tough new sanctions against Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war, even as Putin signaled plans to send troops beyond Russia’s borders.

Japan and Australia followed suit early on Wednesday, with their own stringent penalties for Moscow and individuals connected with the aggression against Ukraine, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison targeting members of Russia’s security council for “behaving like thugs and bullies.”

Diplomatic solutions

Biden announced what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and the country’s “elites.”

But he left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy to avert a full-scale Russian invasion.

“There’s no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we’re clear eyed about the challenges we’re facing,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country’s interests were non-negotiable.

Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems,” Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

But he added: “The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by AFP

