Albert Fritz resigns from DA amid sexual misconduct claims

Former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct, has resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) following his axing from the provincial Cabinet.

Western Cape DA chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed Fritz’s resignation in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party.

“This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” said Londt.

The DA’s deputy provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, is expected to continue as acting leader until the election.

Fritz quits DA

Earlier on Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde fired Fritz from his job after he received the findings of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse levelled against the former MEC and DA Western Cape leader.

Winde said he was “extremely angry” at what appeared to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct against Fritz, especially given his position as the MEC responsible for community safety.

“It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy,” the premier said.

Report findings

The external probe was conducted by advocate Jennifer Williams after Fritz was suspended in January by Winde.

The investigation found that there was sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse against the former DA Western Cape leader.

It also found that there was sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

DA gives Fritz deadline

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille had earlier announced that the party’s federal executive had given Fritz 24 hours to supply reasons as to why he should not be suspended from the DA’s caucus and party-related activities.

Zille said in a statement they noted the release of the independent report into the claims against Fritz, including Winde’s decision to dismiss him from office.

She added that the matter had been referred to the DA’s federal legal commission to take further action, which could have included disciplinary action.

“The DA takes the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise.

“The DA is also very aware of the responsibility to protect the victims and ensure that they do not suffer secondary abuse as a result of reporting allegations of abuse and assault,” Zille said.

